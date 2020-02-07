Voters were deceived when they were asked to pass Initiative 976 slashing car tabs, a coalition of groups including Seattle and King County argued in court Friday, attempting to defeat a tax cut they say is riddled with constitutional issues.

“The $30 promise is completely illusory and deceptive,” King County attorney David Hackett told King County Superior Court Judge Marshall Ferguson, who isn’t expected to rule in the case until next week.

Hackett argued that while the ballot title voters saw in November promised $30 car tabs “except voter-approved charges,” the initiative neither offered a true $30 cap — because other state fees mean the lowest any vehicle owner will pay is slightly over $40 — nor protected taxes previously approved by voters the way an average voter might think.

The Washington State Attorney General’s Office is defending the initiative and argues the title gave voters enough information to know they may want to look further into the details of the measure. Initiative sponsor Tim Eyman has also said voters were well aware of what it would do.

The hearing underway Friday is the latest in a legal fight that has stretched on since the November election, cast doubt on state and local transportation budgets and kept driver frustration over car-tab taxes in the spotlight. With Initiative 976 on hold, vehicle owners continue to pay higher vehicle registration fees.

Before arguments began Friday, Judge Ferguson said he did not plan to rule in the case until next week, citing “complex” legal issues at play.

“The parties and the public deserve a clear explanation from the court,” Ferguson said. “That will take a bit of time, although I understand this issue is very pressing.”

However he rules, the decision is likely to be appealed.

If upheld, I-976 would lower many state vehicle registration fees, repeal additional local fees that fund road projects and bus service, and attempt to repeal or lower Sound Transit taxes (the agency disputes how that would work). Some local and state lawmakers warn that cutting those fees will put road and transit work across the state at risk.

I-976 won support in a statewide vote, although it was rejected in several Western Washington counties, including King County. In the Sound Transit taxing district, where vehicle owners pay the highest car-tab taxes, a majority opposed I-976, according to one analysis, but support for the cutting the taxes was higher in areas of the district outside Seattle.

Opponents of I-976, including Seattle, King County, the Garfield County Transportation Authority and others, say the initiative included too many subjects and the title wrongly indicated that voter-approved car-tab taxes would remain in place when the initiative in fact repealed authority for local governments to impose car-tab taxes.

Seattle for example, charges an $80 car-tab tax that funds road projects and bus service, $60 of which was approved by voters. In Burien, $10 of a $20 fee has been pledged toward debt on bonds sold to do street improvement.

The ballot title language has been a particular sticking point. The language was written by the Attorney General’s Office, the same office now defending the measure. The office says it pulled the language directly from the initiative.

Judge Ferguson began the day questioning the claims from King County and others about the ballot title, wondering whether they were asking for too much explicit detail to be included in the brief title voters see on the ballot.

The title “is not meant to be a blueprint of all of the mechanisms and all of the consequences of the initiative,” Ferguson said.

The state will make its arguments later Friday.

Despite the long list of legal arguments, “none [of the arguments] withstands careful scrutiny,” the state argued in court filings.

The state says all parts of the initiative were related to the general subject of vehicle taxes and fees and the title offered enough information to spur interested voters to look further into the measure.

“Under our Constitution and Supreme Court precedent, the voters’ decision is final unless it is clear, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the Initiative is unconstitutional,” the state Attorney General’s Office wrote. “I-976 easily clears this hurdle.”

The initiative and lawsuit have led lawmakers in Olympia to say they will write a transportation budget accounting for cuts, in case the measure is upheld.

The fight has also kept a spotlight on Eyman, a longtime anti-tax activist.

Eyman has launched a campaign for governor and claims the state is botching its defense of his initiative. He and the state attorney general are at odds in two other legal fights, one alleging Eyman violated campaign-finance laws and another dealing with Eyman’s bankruptcy.

Eyman appeared in court Friday, wearing a sticker on his suit jacket advertising $30 car tabs.