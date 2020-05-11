Traveling to and from West Seattle will be strained for at least 18 months.

In late March, the City of Seattle abruptly closed the West Seattle Bridge — the key connection between the peninsula and downtown — when cracks in the structure made it unsafe for vehicle traffic. Officials later announced the bridge will stay closed until at least 2022 while crews attempt repairs.

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has kept most people off the roads, drivers are facing congestion on alternative routes. When Gov. Jay Inslee’s stay-at-home order lifts, traffic will no doubt worsen.

Join Traffic Lab reporter Mike Lindblom and engagement editor Michelle Baruchman for a virtual Q&A on Tuesday, May 12, at 1 p.m. They will discuss the West Seattle Bridge closure and answer some of your questions.

