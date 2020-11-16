With the election over, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan is expected to address soon whether to repair or replace the cracked West Seattle Bridge.

The city closed the bridge closed March 23 when quickly growing cracks in the concrete girders made it unsafe for traffic.

Now, the mayor faces a choice for how the city will proceed. Repairing the 36-year-old structure could cost $47 million and allow traffic to resume by 2022, a cost-benefit study for the city says. But future maintenance and other costs may rival the price tag of a partial bridge replacement.

Traffic Lab is bringing together the two leaders of the city’s West Seattle Bridge task force to discuss these options, answer questions and share their opinions, joined by a city official overseeing aspects of the project and Seattle Times reporter Mike Lindblom.

Join the panelists over Zoom for a conversation about the West Seattle Bridge on Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. To register for the online event, please visit st.news/wsbridgepanel.

The panelists are:

Greg Nickels, who served as the mayor of Seattle from 2002 to 2009.

Paulina López, executive director of the Duwamish River Cleanup Coalition, a nonprofit that organizes environmental events and speaks for neighborhoods near the river.

Heather Marx, mobility director for the Seattle Department of Transportation.

Mike Lindblom, a reporter on Traffic Lab, who has covered transportation for almost 20 years.

Michelle Baruchman, engagement editor for The Seattle Times’ Traffic Lab, will moderate the discussion.

