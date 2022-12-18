Westbound Interstate 90 is closed near Ellensburg because a jackknifed semitruck is blocking all lanes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The closure at milepost 106 was reported shortly after 5 p.m. The semitruck is blocking all lanes at milepost 91. Traffic is being pushed onto the shoulder so a tow truck can get through to upright the semi, a State Patrol trooper said.
WSDOT says a detour is available on Highway 97 to Highway 970. Chains are required on all vehicles except all-wheel drive, and oversize vehicles are prohibited going both directions on I-90.
.
Additional snow accumulation is expected Sunday evening in the passes, and WSDOT advised drivers to slow down and increase their following distance.
