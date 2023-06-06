Why did the chicken cross Interstate 405? To lay some eggs, apparently.

Several dozen cartons of eggs spilled from a vehicle onto the Interstate 90 westbound onramp from I-405 in Bellevue around 3 p.m. Tuesday, blocking the ramp’s three left lanes for about an hour.

I’m almost 32 years with the @wastatepatrol I have never been able to say that we called the @BvueFD to come clean up #Eggs on the freeway. This happened 405 to WB 90. I think they started to cook! Thanks @BvueFD ! pic.twitter.com/hu7886j1CK — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) June 6, 2023

State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson said about 30 to 40 cartons fell to the freeway. The driver did not seem to realize they had lost their eggs and did not stop, Johnson said.

“I think they started to cook,” Johnson said on Twitter.

Drivers used the high-occupancy-vehicle lane to get by and enter westbound I-90.

The Bellevue Fire Department was washing up the interstate omelet shortly before 4 p.m. Johnson said the lanes would likely open back up soon thereafter.

“It’s pretty slippery,” he said.