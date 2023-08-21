Interstate 90 is closed between mile markers 257 and 270 due to the Gray fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: Monday morning:



Late last night crews moved the closure point of I-90 to consolidate the detour & utilize only SR 904 through Cheney. SR 904 is fully open around the Gray Fire.



I-90 is now CLOSED between MP257(Tyler) and MP270(Four Lakes).



SR 902 remains fully closed. pic.twitter.com/SM1ZJhRUDd — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) August 21, 2023

I-90 had previously been closed at mile marker 245 and the Highway 2 interchange at mile marker 277, causing lengthy detours, WSDOT said.

Crews moved the closure points Sunday night to consolidate the detour and use only Highway 904 through Cheney, the department said on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Highway 904, now open and serving as the primary detour, was previously closed at the Tyler and I-90 interchange. Southbound Highway 231 has also reopened, WSDOT said.

The Gray fire, one of the region’s largest blazes, began near Medical Lake in Spokane County around noon Friday and has grown to 12,000 acres.

The fire killed at least one person, destroyed more than 185 buildings and prompted Spokane County to declare a state of emergency Saturday, The Spokesman-Review reported.

A second person was found dead after flames consumed parts of the county in wildfires that erupted Friday afternoon.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Cpl. Mark Gregory said a body was found in the area burned by the Oregon Road fire in North Spokane County on Sunday afternoon, The Spokesman-Review reported. A cause had not been determined.