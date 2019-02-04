Many drivers were confused by the new exits, and one traffic signal wasn't working correctly, but low traffic volumes because of the weather meant no big problems in the new tunnel.

The first workday of Seattle’s giant Highway 99 tunnel was upstaged by Mother Nature, as an overnight snowfall turned the approach routes and thoroughfares throughout the region into a slick adventure.

Both directions of the 2-mile, four-lane tube were open by 12:15 a.m., according to the Washington state Department of Transportation. As expected, many drivers were confused by the new exits. At 6:25 a.m., three drivers within a two-second period made sudden lane changes from southbound Aurora Avenue North where a new left-side Denny Way exit appears just before the tunnel portal.

While the West Seattle Bridge route was mostly wet and near-normal, the Aurora Bridge iced over, so safe speeds dipped to 25 mph northbound and 30 mph southbound, and drivers improvised the six-lane crossing as a four-lane crossing, in the 6 o’clock hour.

Crashes occurred across the region, and elevated highway ramps, in particular, were dicey. WSDOT said collisions blocked a ramp from Highway 167 to I-405 at Renton, one of the metro area’s usual chokepoints. That spot, as well as Highway 167 through Kent and I-405 in the Kennydale area, are among the few facing traffic jams as of 7:30 a.m.

The ramp from eastbound I-90 to I-405 is completely blocked as of 7:45 a.m., WSDOT said. “Ramps throughout the region are pretty slippery and we’re seeing several at least partially blocked.” Normally that happens because ramps and bridges have an exposed underside where cold air freezes the structure on two sides, whereas roads on land are insulated by the soil beneath. WSDOT says it has 100 plows and trucks deployed from Federal Way to Blaine.

The Seattle Department of Transportation has closed many steep roads and activated its two-tiered snow-response plan. Highways, transit corridors, and essential roads to hospitals, schools, and routes for emergency response get first priority, while secondary streets may go untreated.

Sound Transit buses and commuter trains are delayed in several locations, while Link light rail is running normally.

King County Metro Transit buses are on snow routes this morning. Trolleybus routes 1, 2, and 13 are staying south of Roy Street to avoid the steep Queen Anne Hill south slope. The Ride2 shuttle vans serving the Eastgate park-and-ride and West Seattle water-taxi station are canceled today because of slippery side-streets in those areas. People can track the progress of plowing crews using a city online map.

Over the weekend, some 120,000 people walked, biked, or ran in the new tunnel and the retired viaduct. Viaduct demolition is expected to begin next week.

Speed limits within the tunnel are 45 mph, which at the primary curve northbound beneath Belltown, would allow an alert driver five seconds to maneuver, in case of a stall or crash ahead. (The right shoulder is only two feet wide there.) Early-morning traffic flowed smoothly because the snow kept volumes low everywhere.

The final ramp connection, from northbound Highway 99 next to the stadiums, is expected to open in a week to 10 days, to be signed as the First Avenue South/Downtown exit. Until then, anyone who drives north beyond the West Seattle Bridge must continue into the tunnel until the Mercer Street exit.

The tunnel is far brighter than the older I-90 tunnel at Mount Baker, or the defunct Battery Street Tunnel that will soon be filled with Alaskan Way Viaduct rubble. A second bank of lights appears at the two portals, to help drivers’ eyes adjust between daylight and the tunnel. Banks of vertical green lights, at the emergency exits, inadvertently help driving as well, by making the curvature of the tunnel easier to perceive.

In addition to the tunnel, a new intersection of Harrison Street across Aurora Avenue North opened Monday morning. At 6:30 a.m. it appeared not to read east-west traffic, so a few drivers ran the red signal. City traffic engineer Dongho Chang replied on Twitter that it was working properly, but on a very long 160-second cycle that has now been shortened.