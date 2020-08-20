Work that caused several-mile backups on Interstate 90 this week has been finished early, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said Thursday morning.

Good news! The EB lanes of I-90 near the Stampede Pass interchange are back open ahead of schedule. It took just over 70 hours to remove 42 broken concrete panels & 600 tons of debris, put in drainage, lay over 520 tons of asphalt, pave shoulders & restripe to get the lanes open. pic.twitter.com/zqEYvF3Qye — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) August 20, 2020

WSDOT and a contractor had been replacing broken pavement near the Stampede Pass interchange, just east of the Snoqualmie Pass summit, and detouring traffic off the interstate and onto on- and offramps, causing long delays for eastbound drivers. The delays were especially harsh for people trying to travel across the state because work was also underway on Highway 2 and Highway 97.

The I-90 work was planned for the fall, but was moved up because of worsening road conditions. The damage was the result of aging pavement that was 50 years old in some sites, according to WSDOT.

The work was expected to continue through Friday morning but was finished and the lanes were reopened by 7 a.m. Thursday, WSDOT said.

After removing broken panels of pavement and debris, crews laid 520 tons of new asphalt, paved the shoulders and re-striped the lanes, WSDOT said.