All lanes of Interstate 90 between Mercer Island and Seattle will close Friday night, reopening Saturday morning at 6 a.m.

Westbound lanes will close first, at 9 p.m., followed by the eastbound lanes at 11 p.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The closure is so crews can perform regularly scheduled maintenance in the Mount Baker and Mercer Island tunnels, including phone and fire detection testing; zone marker, emergency stairwell and camera cleaning; clearing vegetation obstructions; and sweeping the roadway, WSDOT said.

The 520 bridge over Lake Washington, which has closed regularly this summer for work on the state’s Montlake project, will be open for detours.

Additionally, the Mercer Street exit ramp from southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle, including both the express and main lanes, will close all weekend so crews can begin grading and paving work for the new reversible express lanes ramp at Mercer Street.

The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts through 5 a.m. Monday, except from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, when the Kraken play at Climate Pledge Arena.