The Interstate 90 floating bridge will remain open as the Blue Angels soar overhead during practice Thursday and the Boeing Seafair Air Show Friday through Sunday.

The U.S. Navy’s aerobatic team will shift its show further south, eliminating the need to close the bridge.

In previous years, the Federal Aviation Administration has required a safety zone below where the Blue Angels perform to minimize distractions and keep the area clear.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and the Washington State Patrol decided to shift the flight path to avoid conflict with construction of light rail over the I-90 floating bridge. When the 14-mile extension opens in mid-2023, light rail will not stop operations during the show.

“The viewers will not even notice a difference whatsoever,” said Patrick Harrison, director of marketing and communications for Seafair.

Swimmers in Seward Park will need to get out of the water when the Blue Angels fly, but “if you’re sitting in West Seattle, on Queen Anne Hill, or on Capitol Hill, you’ll still be able to see the same great show that everyone loves,” Harrison said.

Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the bridge during the flights but will not be allowed to stop. “The path is a heavily used route for commuters and should be viewed similarly to a roadway,” WSDOT said.

Troopers will enforce speed and distracted driving laws on the bridge. Washington law prohibits parking vehicles in a lane or on the shoulder unless for an emergency.

The Highway 520 floating bridge will stay open during the show, and tolls will be charged.

The Blue Angels will practice on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and again from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Performances will be on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m.