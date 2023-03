Interstate 90 eastbound is closed 10 miles east of the summit after a fatal collision, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Lanes are closed at the Cabin Creek exit (milepost 63).

Snoqualmie: Clear skies. – I-90 is closed eastbound only at Cabin Creek (MP 63) 10 miles east of summit due to a fatal collision. There is no estimated reopening & vehicles can turn around at Cabin Creek. https://t.co/bzenEeVHIQ — WSDOT Passes (@wsdot_passes) March 16, 2023

No further details on the collision were immediately available.

There is no estimated reopening time.

WSDOT will provide an update at 11 a.m., the agency said.