Interstate 90 is closed in both directions after multiple collisions near North Bend, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

A Washington State Patrol trooper in his patrol car was struck by two vehicles, according to Trooper Rick Johnson.

Officials were working to determine the total number of cars involved in the collisions, but no major injuries have been reporter, Johnson said.

The closure impacts eastbound lanes at milepost 34 in North Bend and westbound lanes at milepost 37 near Cle Elum

There is no estimated time for reopening.