The question of how to get buses through clogged Mercer Street and into their new I-5 interchange remains a mystery. Agencies have four years to figure that out.

After years of waiting, Seattle-area transportation executives have agreed to create direct transit lines between booming South Lake Union and the Eastside, by building a fifth reversible I-5 express lane between Highway 520 and Mercer Street, for buses only, scheduled to open in 2023.

The $70 million project was revealed by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) on Wednesday as an update to its $4.6 billion, two-decade rebuild of the Highway 520 corridor.

The state’s animated diagram of the new lane can be found at this link.

In addition, a roughly $400 million project begins in March 2019 to install a bigger Montlake interchange, parklike lids over the freeway and new eastbound Highway 520 lanes connecting Montlake to the six-lane floating bridge that opened two years ago. That phase requires piledriving in the mucky lake bed, lane shifts on the highway, and closure of the Montlake Freeway Station.

To make the bus connections work, WSDOT will construct a reversible, direct-access ramp at north Capitol Hill from Highway 520 onto I-5, which has been in the plans for more than a decade. From there, contractors would carve soil on the west side of the express lanes to add the bus lane and new retaining wall. Though the general area is full of roadway spans, the express roadbed itself sits upon a broad, lightly rising ground slope as you travel south.

Then at Mercer Street, a single, reversible South Lake Union bus lane would be centered within the thicket of northbound and southbound ramps where Mercer joins I-5 next to Fairview Avenue North.

King County Metro Transit or Sound Transit would reshuffle their budgets to supply the direct Eastside-SLU buses. Many of those would serve the University of Washington, by stopping atop the elaborate Montlake lid that’s also due in 2023.

A “joint letter of understanding” was signed this month by WSDOT Secretary Roger Millar, Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff, Metro General Manager Rob Gannon and Seattle DOT interim Director Linea Laird.

“They see a demand there. They see South Lake Union as an independent market from downtown, an area that’s underserved,” said Ron Paananen, senior director at HDR, the project’s engineering consultant.

A 2023 opening date is some six years sooner than WSDOT earlier anticipated, because the state chose to finish the busway first, and save the adjacent Portage Bay Bridge segment to be done around 2029. At that point, the busway might be opened to carpools.

WSDOT’s busway design is a significant change from its first concept in 2010 — to send the 520 buses merging into one of the existing express lanes. That would have caused a bottleneck at north Capitol Hill and possibly stranded buses in general traffic.

A decade ago, Mayor Greg Nickels and Seattle DOT promised to create transit on Mercer Street, as one argument for the federal government to award $30 million in TIGER grants to help rebuild Mercer. That idea soon languished.

Many obstacles exist, chiefly that in I-5’s current layout any South Lake Union express buses would have to weave from Mercer’s left-side onramp into the right-side 520 exit going east. And the new Mercer is already gridlocked by more than 66,000 vehicles a day.

Transit planners recently have toyed with the idea of stopping Highway 520 buses at Sound Transit’s UW Station at Husky Stadium, where riders would catch a train downtown. But many people prefer a one-seat ride downtown, which the fifth I-5 express lane would support.

Voters approved light rail stations in South Lake Union, but those are at least 17 years away, and Eastsiders going there will have to change trains at least once.