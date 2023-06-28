Seattle drivers should expect nighttime delays this week as the Washington State Department of Transportation continues work on Interstate 5.

WSDOT crews will return to a project to expand northbound I-5 near Seneca Street, working overnight Wednesday and Thursday to install a large overhead sign structure and wiring.

Crews will close the northbound lanes of I-5 between Yesler Way and Highway 520 and the Interstate 90 collector and distributor ramp both nights. Traffic disruptions for drivers traveling through downtown will include:

Mainline northbound I-5 lanes will close at 9 p.m. each night and collector and distributor ramp will close from Interstate 90 to Olive Way at 11:59 p.m. each night. All lanes of the mainline and collector and distributor ramp will reopen at 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 onramp closures from Dearborn, Cherry and University streets at 11:59 p.m. each night. Signed detours will assist drivers to the nearest open ramp. People driving on I-90 will not be able to head northbound directly onto I-5 and must use a detour route.

Offramp closures to James, Madison, Cherry and University streets.

Drivers traveling on the express lanes, which will remain open, will not be able to exit into downtown. The first open exit will be Northeast 42nd Street in the University District, followed by Lake City Way and Northgate.

People wanting to travel downtown on I-5 will have to use the Edgar Martinez Drive exit or take eastbound I-90 and exit at Rainier Avenue.