Major traffic delays on northbound Interstate 5 are expected to begin this weekend as crews restrict lanes to repair and resurface the roadway.

Travel between the West Seattle Bridge and Olive Way will be reduced to no more than two lanes from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., drivers will be reduced to a single lane. Express lanes will stay open in the northbound direction throughout the weekend.

Northbound I-5 will be also reduced to two lanes April 27-30, May 11-14 and July 13-16.

All northbound lanes will be closed the weekends of May 18-22 and June 1-4, from West Seattle Bridge to Yesler Way.

Crews are repaving 13 miles of concrete and asphalt. and installing 37 new bridge-expansion joints.

The work is a continuation of I-5 resurfacing that started last year on a section of freeway that had not been repaved since it was built in the 1960s.