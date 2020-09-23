A semi-truck went over a barrier and off the roadway at the southbound I-5 express lanes near Mercer Street on Wednesday at around 11 a.m., according to the Seattle Fire Department, leading to closures of the express lanes and the Mercer Street onramp to northbound I-5.

The driver had minor injuries. Pictures showed the truck appeared to have crashed into a tree, sending vegetation and large branches onto the lanes below.

Washington State Patrol said the closures will likely be for an extended period of time while the truck is recovered.