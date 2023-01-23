Drivers crawled for hours, and some drove the wrong way to escape northbound Interstate 5 in Everett during roadwork this past weekend.

Despite advance publicity, some travelers weren’t aware that contractors were replacing sections of 40 concrete panels, and that northbound I-5 would narrow to a single lane through South Everett.

Traffic jams extended as far as 6 miles, with drivers spending one or two hours to pass the work zone. The freeway fully reopened around 7 p.m. Sunday, after new concrete had time to cure.

Washington State Department of Transportation crews and the State Patrol closed onramps where Highway 527 meets northbound I-5, for at least a couple of hours, because wrong-way drivers flocking toward Highway 527 created risk of head-on crashes, according to WSDOT spokesperson Tom Pearce.

Adding to the confusion, an electronic message sign was out of order above I-5 near the 128th Street Southwest interchange at the south fringe of Everett, resulting in no northbound message sign from North Seattle to almost the Everett core, at 61st Street Southwest. WSDOT expects to fix a malfunctioning repair cabinet soon, when parts arrive, Pearce said.

Advertising

It depends on your where you're coming from whether you see this sign indicating we have work ahead. Most of the time, we can only detour from state hwy to state hwy. In this case we suggested travelers south & east of Everett consider SR 9 as an option. pic.twitter.com/0ijcxzJWpv — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 21, 2023

While some drivers accused state officials of incompetence, other people blamed motorists for not knowing about the major roadwork.

WSDOT called for weekend work because the panels were at risk of suddenly popping up, as one did Jan. 12. Contractors cut the pieces in December but didn’t replace them before freezing weather arrived. WSDOT said it made an error by not requiring contractors to repave within two to three days of cutting the old surface.

The state and driving public will need to solve these problems by springtime, when contractors replace worn-out expansion joints in Everett. That will require at least two northbound lanes closed during multiple weekends. Also, starting in 2024, lane shutdowns will constantly occur in Seattle, as the Revive I-5 program calls for replacing decks built in the mid-1960s.

“We always encourage people to know before they go, and check the highway conditions before traveling,” Pearce said. “I understand not everybody does that. Information is available on our website and Twitter.”