State officials have warned travelers that the I-5 Skagit River Bridge near Mount Vernon could be closed for inspections all morning, after a semi hit a barrier early Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m., and since then workers have cleaned up the debris, according to alerts from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). A lane of traffic temporarily resumed, then closed for towing, and remains closed until inspectors from Olympia can arrive and check for structural damage.

Traffic lines are forming at detour routes, including the George Hopper Road interchange and the junction to Highway 20. Washington State Ferries sent an alert to its customers, to avoid the mess when they drive to and from the Anacortes docks.

The bridge remains known for a collapse May 23, 2013, when an overheight truck load slammed into braces above the southbound lanes, which in turn yanked the steel trusses. Afterward, the Washington State Department of Transportation sawed and rebuilt the overhead bars to provide 18 feet of clearance, instead of the original 15 feet, 6 inches.

The trucker was driving southbound and veered off to the right, striking a barrier, State Patrol Trooper Heather Axtman said. The collision was forceful enough to break the front axle, she said.

She didn’t have an exact location available, but said WSDOT is bringing a specialized truck from Olympia to conduct an under-bridge inspection. These vehicles are parked by the roadside and provide an extension arm and lift bucket for workers to view below decks.

Some lengths of the concrete lane barrier sit adjacent to steel trusses on what’s known as a “fracture critical” bridge — a severe blow to one location can ruin an entire bridge segment by disrupting the tension and compression forces.

WSDOT today warned travelers, via Twitter, to expect a “prolonged” closure, but gave no estimate for a reopening time. Three of the bridge’s four spans are supported by steel beams, while the fourth is a concrete-girder span built to replace a segment that fell into the river in 2013. Miraculously, no lives were lost.