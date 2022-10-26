Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting Seattle on Wednesday, which may bring travel delays and detours, according to the Seattle Department of Transportation.

The Secret Service has the authority to require intermittent closures of freeways and streets during vice presidential visits, SDOT said Tuesday.

“While Vice President Harris’ exact travel routes and timing are not published in advance, travelers can still plan ahead by anticipating delays and temporary road closures when needed,” the department said in a statement.

SDOT recommends people avoid driving and opt for biking or transit, though some bus routes may be affected by closures. Engineers can adjust traffic-signal timing based on closures and any necessary rerouting. King County Metro riders can check for service advisories online to see if their route has been affected.

The visit marks Harris’ first return to Seattle since her presidential campaign in 2019. She plans to attend a public event where she’ll share remarks on the clean school-bus program — a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency $5 billion national plan to replace school buses with zero-emission or low-emission alternatives. She also plans to attend a private fundraising event, an opportunity to raise money during a pivotal moment in the midterm election season.

The vice president’s visit comes at a time of contested races before the Nov. 8 midterms. Sen. Patty Murray’s race against challenger Tiffany Smiley is the closest Senate contest in more than a decade. Rep. Kim Schrier is also in a contested race against Republican Matt Larkin for the 8th District House seat.

Check back for updates.