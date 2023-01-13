“Breaking up is hard to do,” songwriter Neil Sedaka crooned in 1962, a few years before Interstate 5 was built through Western Washington.

Still, it happened Thursday in Everett, when a concrete rectangle suddenly dislodged, popped 3 inches above the surrounding road deck at Marine Drive, and damaged passing cars. The Washington State Department of Transportation blocked two lanes from about noon to 7 p.m. until state crews installed an emergency asphalt patch. Drivers reported typical trips of 2 1/2 hours through Snohomish County while many arterials clogged.

WSDOT is watching 40 other vulnerable panels, in hopes of preventing a repeat of the mess Thursday, spokesperson Tom Pearce said.

The bottleneck there foreshadows delays to come as workers refurbish the Everett freeway, built in 1967-69, and which now carries about 163,000 vehicles a day. Lane closures are expected next weekend, weather permitting, through central Everett to make repairs.

Last year, WSDOT and Spokane-based ACME Concrete Paving began replacing or repairing some 200 concrete panels in Everett, a job mostly finished.

In December, contractors precut 40 small areas to be refilled, where part of the concrete panel is ruined. (At most locations, builders replaced whole panels with rebar and concrete.)

But freezing temperatures arrived and ACME left the cuts in place, unable to pour new concrete then, said Pearce. It’s normally required within 48 to 72 hours after cutting.

“We did not have it in our contract; it was an oversight on our part,” Pearce said. “We are working to get this taken care of as soon as possible.”

Earlier today a concrete panel in the center lane of northbound I-5 at Marine Drive in #Everett lifted about 3 inches pic.twitter.com/Z4WTS6TKA7 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 13, 2023

ACME did not immediately reply to a request for comment Friday, and Pearce said WSDOT would not discuss fault or any post-incident negotiations. The Everett segment is a $7.9 million share of an $11.2 million contract, which also includes reconstruction of a water-damaged stretch of westbound Interstate 90 in Issaquah.

The state and contractors are working on strategies to accelerate completion of the 40 other cut areas, Pearce said.

Later this year, four expansion joints in Everett will be replaced, which will close half the northbound roadway during weekends, similar to I-5 detours in Sodo during 2021-22.

And construction begins this summer to expand the I-5/Highway 529 interchange between Everett and Marysville.

“We’re sorry that people were stuck in traffic so long, as we completed this emergency repair,” Pearce said. “We’re going to learn lessons that will avoid this situation in the future.”