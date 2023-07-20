A pair of sold-out Taylor Swift concerts, plus Mariners games, the Capitol Hill Block Party, a Seattle Storm game, the Seattle Chinatown Seafair Parade and Bite of Seattle will strain the city’s transportation systems this weekend.

The Highway 520 floating bridge will close from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, for continuing construction of a new interchange and landscaped lid in the two-decade, $5.1 billion megaproject. The walk-bike trail across Lake Washington remains open.

Swiftly moving the Swifties through and around traffic is a priority. To help shake it off, transit agencies will deploy extra service after the Lumen Field concerts. Rides are free for people 18 and younger. The concerts start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and could last until nearly midnight.

Here’s what else you’ll want to know — whether Swift-bound or no:

Sounder trains will go to one Taylor Swift concert, leaving Lakewood at 3:11 p.m. Saturday and leaving Everett at 3:45 p.m., far in advance of the 6:30 p.m. show. Trains returning both north and south will depart King Street Station 35 minutes after the show, a rider alert says. They’ll stop at the usual stations in Snohomish, south King, and Pierce counties. Full schedules can be found at soundtransit.org/sounderweekend.

Extra light-rail trips, on the Sound Transit 1 Line to Northgate and Angle Lake, will run after both the Saturday and Sunday night concerts, until 2 a.m.

King County Water Taxi will operate late to West Seattle, with trips leaving Pier 50 at 11:45 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. after both shows.

A Metro connector shuttle will move fans between Lumen Field and downtown after the concerts. Catch these along northbound First Avenue South, to ride the figure-eight shaped route through waterfront Alaskan Way to ferries, north via Fourth Avenue until just beyond the Westin Hotel, and then back south on Third Avenue.

Concert-night trips will be added to bus Routes 545, 550 and 554 to the Eastside, along with Routes C to West Seattle, D to Ballard, and H to White Center and Burien.

The Toronto Blue Jays are visiting the Mariners on Friday night and Saturday and Sunday afternoons, when Canadian fans help to fill T-Mobile Park and transit. But the Sounder baseball train Sunday is canceled because of logistics. There’s not enough crew to work the concert trips late Saturday, then staff Sunday trains, said Sound Transit spokesperson John Gallagher. Before that, the Mariners host the final game of their series against the Minnesota Twins on Thursday afternoon.

The Capitol Hill Block Party, which draws 10,000 people per day, relies mainly on walking, biking and transit, especially the 1 Line’s Capitol Hill Station. Driving is virtually impossible there Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and Pike Street is cordoned off for revelers between Broadway and 12th Avenue.

Seattle Center events include the Bite of Seattle food festival Friday through Sunday, and a Seattle Storm game at 6 p.m. Saturday. The Seattle Center Monorail operates until 11 p.m. summer weekends.

The parade starts at 7 p.m. Sunday, on Chinatown International District streets near Hing Hay Park. Light rail arrives a few steps away.

Taking the Highway 99 toll tunnel? You need to calm down. By following the 45 mph limit, or the lower variable speeds displayed overhead, drivers can prevent rear-end crashes approaching the left-side stadium exit, where southbound lineups spill back into the curved tunnel.

Across town, partial closures of northbound I-5, to add a lane near Seneca Street, are planned Thursday and Friday overnights starting at 11 p.m.

The Eras tour by Swift has generated transit boosts, including 140,000 riders in four Atlanta stations, reported Governing magazine. It’s a chance for pandemic-whipped transit agencies to gain or miss new customers, based on performance.

Swift emerged as a transit icon following a viral TikTok clip of fans swarming onto an Atlanta train. Swifties congregate not just within but around the arenas — a reason Sounder trains will arrive more than two hours before showtime.

Seattle transit absorbed crowds just last week, during the MLB All-Star Game. “Be patient. Buy round-trip tickets. Go to the far ends of the station platforms. Get there early. Buy an ORCA card or use the Transit Go app,” Gallagher advises. Extra staff will be in stations to help.

The 1 Line’s highest-ever ridership day was 101,000 passengers on a Friday in 2016, when Mariners and Huskies football games overlapped. Might the record fall?