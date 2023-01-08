West Seattle commuters thwarted by the closure of the Spokane Street Bridge are getting a temporary travel benefit.



While the bridge is closed for repairs, King County Metro is offering free fares for travelers to use the West Seattle Water Taxi or buses to or from West Seattle. The fares are being offered through the Transit GO Ticket app while the bridge is closed. Officials estimated in late December the closure would last at least two weeks.

Instructions about how to download the app and redeem the free transit credits are included on a blog post on the Seattle Department of Transportation website.



The Spokane Street Bridge, which runs beneath the West Seattle Bridge and is also known as the West Seattle Low Bridge, has been closed since Dec. 23, when the ice storm that hit Seattle damaged its mechanical and electrical systems. The lower bridge was a crucial alternative artery for transit and other services during the 2 1/2-year West Seattle Bridge closure; its current closure is particularly disruptive to bicyclists and freight traffic.

Crews worked Sunday to remove a damaged hydraulic cylinder that had started leaking fluid, with SDOT director Gregg Spotts sharing updates and photos of the removal process on Twitter. Spotts said crews are removing one of two cylinders from the machine house at the east pier. It will be taken off site for repairs and then reinstalled.

At sunrise I had the privilege of kicking off a safety meeting for today’s complex operation at the Spokane St Bridge. We will be removing a 15,000lb hydraulic cylinder from the machine house in the east pier. I thanked the team on behalf of all Seattleites (1/2) pic.twitter.com/K8GuKzgmg4 — Greg Spotts (@Spottnik) January 8, 2023

Officials have said that they will know more about when the bridge can reopen once the removal of the cylinder is completed.

Seattle Times photographer Ken Lambert contributed to this report.