Even though the leaves are still on trees and the Halloween candy is still digesting, it’s time to start preparing for winter driving conditions.

Showery snow is expected to fall at both Snoqualmie and Stevens passes over the next few days, but the chance of accumulation won’t pick up until this weekend when snow is expected at lower altitudes in the passes, said Gary Schneider, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Chinook and Cayuse passes closed for winter earlier than usual this year after a foot of early snow fell late last week.

What's happening on I-90?

☔️ Wet weather most of the week. Snow forecasted Tuesday night.

🛞 Studs are legal Nov. 1 – TOMORROW 😱

💡 It's a good time to get your car ready for winter. Check windshield wipers, tires, refresh car kit, yadda, yadda.

Nov. 1 is the first day drivers in Washington state can have studded tires on their vehicles. Studded tires are legal through March 31, and this applies to all vehicles on Washington roads (even those traveling from other states). There is no individual exception to the studded tire season.

Here are some tips for preparing for winter weather and driving in wintry conditions:

Practice putting chains on tires

While it’s still (somewhat) dry out, take the time to learn to put chains on your tires in your driveway. You don’t want to learn how to do it when you’re stuck in a snowstorm.

To learn how to install tire chains, visit st.news/tirechains

Remember that studded tires do not satisfy state chain requirements. If chains are required, you’ll have to install them even on top of studded tires.

Prepare your car for a storm

Doing a few things before a storm hits can help keep you and your family safe. Here are some suggestions:

Assemble a basic winter survival kit: flashlight, batteries, blanket, snacks, water, gloves, boots and first-aid kit.

Load your car with winter travel gear: tire chains, ice scraper/snowbrush, jumper cables and road flares.

Winter travel/driving tips

Here are some winter travel tips from WSDOT:

Check statewide pass conditions online before heading out or planning trips. WSDOT also posts statewide travel alerts and road conditions at wsdot.com/traffic.

Clear snow and ice from car surfaces before driving. Snow on the hood can blow toward the windshield and block your view.

Know what the traction and chain requirements mean.

Make sure you have the proper equipment, including traction tires and chains, spare parts, jumper cables, extra blankets, food and water.

Keep your fuel tank and your wiper-fluid reservoir at least half-full.

Keep your cellphone fully charged.

If you need to pull over, stay with your vehicle. Call for help or hang a colorful piece of cloth from your window or antenna.

Turn your headlights on.

Even when roads are dry, watch out for icy bridges.

Stay far behind the car (or snowplow) in front of you so you have enough room to stop.

Don’t use cruise control.

Use brakes sparingly to avoid skidding. Don’t pump anti-lock brakes to stop. Remember that four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles do not stop or steer better on ice.

Slow down and be extra cautious near the chain-up and removal areas on passes.

Prepare your home

