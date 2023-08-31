If you’re traveling this Labor Day weekend, you probably already know: There will be traffic on the roads.

Traffic analysts at Washington State Department of Transportation have put together forecasts for how many cars they expect to be on the roads for the long weekend.

Traffic charts and forecasts are available at WSDOT for Aug. 31 through Sept. 5 for Highway 2 between Skykomish and Stevens Pass, Interstate 90 between North Bend and Cle Elum, and Interstate 5 between Lacey and Tacoma and separately between Bellingham and the Canadian border. The charts are available at st.news/longweekendtraffic.

WSDOT also offers a real-time map that shows how traffic is flowing and where there have been collisions or road closures.

Drivers should expect heavy traffic on highways across the state, especially eastbound. Ferry docks will also likely have longer-than-typical wait times, according to WSDOT.

If you’re traveling by ferry, remember some routes are operating with fewer vessels than usual, so be prepared to wait in line if traveling at peak times or for possible last-minute schedule changes. Schedules are available at st.news/ferries.

Nearly 400,000 people are expected on state ferries this holiday weekend, closing out what is shaping up to be the system’s busiest summer since 2019, according to the agency.

Busiest sailings will likely be westbound, or onto an island, Thursday through Saturday, then eastbound, or off-island, Sunday through Tuesday. Saturday is expected to be the peak travel day for ferries.

Follow WSDOT’s pages on X, formerly known as Twitter, for traffic updates: