After two years of virtual festivities, thousands of people are expected to gather in downtown Seattle for the return Sunday’s in-person Pride Parade.

The event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the parade route starting on Fourth Avenue at Pike Street and traveling north to Second Avenue and Denny Way.

King County Metro is advising the public to expect delays downtown and closures on Fourth Avenue associated with the parade from Washington Street to Denny Way .

Transit service will be rerouted off Fourth Avenue. King County Metro bus routes 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 12, 24, 26, 28, 33, 36, 40, 43, 47 and 66 and Sound Transit bus routes ST 522, ST 545 and ST 554 will be affected, according to Metro.

Northbound Route 1 to West Queen Anne

No missed stops

All regular stops served

Southbound Route 1 to downtown Seattle

Missed stops: Eastbound Denny Way/FS Second Avenue North.

Eastbound Denny Way/FS Second Avenue North. Use stops: Southbound Queen Anne North/FM West John Street, Southbound Third Avenue/FS Cedar Street.

Northbound Route 2 to West Queen Anne and Northbound Route 13 to Seattle Pacific University

Missed stops: Westbound Seneca street/FS Fourth Avenue.

Westbound Seneca street/FS Fourth Avenue. Use stops: Westbound Seneca Street/NM Sixth Avenue, Northbound Third Avenue/NS Union Street and Northbound Third Avenue/NS Pike Street.

Southbound Route 13 continuing as Route 2 to Madrona Park

Missed stops: Eastbound Denny Way/FS Second Avenue North and Eastbound Spring Street/FS Fourth Avenue.

Eastbound Denny Way/FS Second Avenue North and Eastbound Spring Street/FS Fourth Avenue. Use stops: Southbound Queen Anne Avenue North/FM West John Street, Southbound Third Avenue/FS Cedar Street, Southbound Third Avenue/FS Union Street, Southbound Third Avenue/NS Marion Street and Eastbound Spring Street/FS Sixth Avenue.

For information about Seattle Pride Parade reroutes, visit King County Metro’s Service Advisories page.