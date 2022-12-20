King County Metro Transit moved all its buses to snow-route detours at 10 a.m. Tuesday after snow began to fall in much of the county.

The line between rain and snow, which hovered earlier near the King-Snohomish county line, has moved south into Seattle.

And just to the north, where the air is still near freezing and snow has been falling steadily Tuesday morning, Everett-based Community Transit has placed all buses on snow routes.

The routes are listed and mapped at communitytransit.org/snow. If your bus stop sign displays a snowflake, walk to a nearby bus stop on more level ground, Community Transit said.

At least one Sound Transit bus 512 from Everett to Seattle, operated by Community Transit, is canceled due to snow, officials said in a 10 a.m. alert.

King County Metro, which serves more than 200,000 daily riders, had already canceled several routes, or about a tenth of its fleet, because of a steering problem affecting certain New Flyer buses.

Riders are advised to check metrowinter.com and Metro’s Twitter feed for updates.

Community Transit said Monday it would temporarily replace articulated Swift buses with shorter 40-foot coaches and operate less-frequent trips. In past snow and ice storms, Metro’s bending 60-foot long coaches have slid, a problem that severely affects electric trolley buses on Seattle hills.

The Interstate 5 express lanes will continue to point southbound only, instead of flipping to northbound, until operating crews re-evaluate the weather around 1 or 2 p.m., said a spokesperson from the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Chains are required on Snoqualmie Pass, except for all-wheel drive vehicles, as WSDOT reported 9 degree air and visibility less than 1/10 of a mile.

Farther north, ice has formed on many roadways around Skagit and Whatcom counties. Some rural areas were so cold and windy that roads stayed mostly bare, while powdery snow drifted off to the side around 2 a.m., according to an overnight livestream by Washington Weather Chasers.