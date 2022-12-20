A mid-morning snowfall in King County has caused widespread traffic slowdowns and transit detours, with a freeze expected later Tuesday evening.

Snoqualmie Pass closed because of multiple spinouts, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in an alert shortly after 11 a.m.

King County Metro Transit, which serves about 200,000 daily riders, moved all its buses to snow-route detours late Tuesday morning after rain changed to snow. This typically means some suburban hillside stops get skipped, downtown lines move from steep hills such as Cherry or James streets and confusion reigns about where to wait in West Seattle.

Riders are advised to check metrowinter.com and Metro’s Twitter feed for updates.

Some highways are a mess, amid heavy snow on I-405 between Lynnwood and Kirkland, while farther north, WSDOT reported “blizzard like conditions” that blocked drivers’ vision in sections of Whatcom County. The Interstate 5 Express Lanes in Seattle will point southbound until Wednesday instead of flipping to northbound for afternoon commuters.

Advertising

Before sunrise, Everett-based Community Transit earlier placed all buses on snow routes.

The routes are listed and mapped at communitytransit.org/snow. If your bus stop sign displays a snowflake, walk to a nearby bus stop on more level ground, Community Transit said.

At least one Sound Transit bus 512 roundtrip between Everett and Northgate Station was canceled.

Community Transit said Monday it would temporarily replace articulated Swift buses with shorter 40-foot coaches and operate less-frequent trips. In past snow and ice storms, Metro’s bending 60-foot long coaches have slid, a problem that severely affects electric trolley buses on Seattle hills.

King County Metro, which serves more than 200,000 daily riders, already canceled several routes, or about a tenth of its fleet, because of a steering problem affecting certain New Flyer buses.

Highway havoc

The I-5 express lanes will continue to point southbound for at least 24 hours, spokesperson James Poling said in an update late Tuesday morning. About 2to 3 inches of snow and ice accumulated at Northgate, contrary to forecasts that it would change to rain by now, he said.

Advertising

There are two problems with making the usual 11 a.m. express lanes switch, he said: snow and ice can jam pivoting parts of the express lanes ramp gates, leading to electronics failures; and WSDOT wants to keep traffic moving continuously, so cars will melt snow in the road lanes.

Earlier Tuesday morning, chains were required on Snoqualmie Pass, except for all-wheel drive vehicles, as WSDOT reported 9 degree air and visibility less than 1/10 of a mile.

Farther north, the snow stopped midday in Whatcom County, giving plow crews a chance to catch up, Poling said. “They’re still having to deal with snow drifts,” he said.

I-5 through Skagit County received heavy snows but currently there aren’t significant problems, he said.

Some rural areas of Northwest Washington were so cold and windy overnight that roads stayed mostly bare, as powdery snow drifted off to the roadside around 2 a.m., according to an overnight livestream by Washington Weather Chasers.