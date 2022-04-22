As President Joe Biden’s visit to the Northwest continues Friday in Seattle, some temporary changes to transit service downtown and road closures are expected, as well as likely congestion on nearby highways.

Secret service security restrictions mean neither the department of transportation for Washington state or Seattle can’t say exactly which roads are closed or when for President Joe Biden’s visit. But as Biden made his way south from downtown Seattle, police were seen shutting off access to I-5 Friday morning.

WSDOT’s traffic map showed that the stretch of highway from near Pike Street downtown to Graham Street in Rainier Valley was entirely red around 10 a.m., indicating limited to no traffic flow. But after his motorcade was seen entering I-5 via Mercer Street, the roads were reopened. WSDOT tweeted at around 11 a.m. that traffic was moving again on Seattle-area roads and urged drivers to be cautious.

Please be cautious and safe now that the highways are open. I know everyone is anxious to get moving but let's be careful. — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 22, 2022

However, WSDOT said on Twitter that although roads are reopening, more delays are expected this afternoon.

While roads are reopening, there will be more delays this afternoon so we advise drivers to continue to be prepared. The Secret Service determines logistics & due to security we are limited in info we can provide so if you'll be out, be sure you are prepared. — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) April 22, 2022

Both SDOT and WSDOT have warned drivers that Friday travel would continue to be unpredictable throughout the day as Biden makes several stops in the Seattle area. King County Metro and Sound Transit said bus routes through downtown would be rerouted and advised transit riders to check the agencies’ websites for updating information. Riders can see how their route is affected by visiting Metro’s service advisories page or Sound Transit’s service alerts page.

The streetcar in South Lake Union temporarily closed as Biden left downtown for Seward Park Friday morning. Metro tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. that the streetcar had resumed service.

Sound Transit warned that light rail service would be slow in south Seattle late Friday morning as Biden’s motorcade traveled through the area.

Between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. you can expect slow train travel along MLK due to President Biden’s visit to the Seattle area. — Sound Transit #VaccinateWA – 🚆 🚈 🚍 (@SoundTransit) April 22, 2022

Biden is beginning his day at Seward Park, where he is making comments on Earth Day. He’ll then continue south to Green River College in Auburn before returning to Seattle. He’s scheduled to fly out of SeaTac airport to Philadelphia at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Officials with Sea-Tac Airport warned travelers of delays Friday, as Biden prepares to leave from the state’s busiest airport and additional security protocols are layered on.