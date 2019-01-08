Are you changing your commute to deal with the shutdown of the Alaskan Way Viaduct starting Friday night?

Thinking about working from home or leaving your home earlier — like a lot earlier? Or maybe riding a bike, taking transit or joining a carpool?

Let us know what you’re doing to handle the coming traffic slowdown. Email reporter Michelle Baruchman at mbaruchman@seattletimes.com.

Include information about where you commute to and from, and your regular mode of transportation.

To get you thinking about your plans, here’s a survival guide for the upcoming closure.