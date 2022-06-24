Thousands of demonstrators converged in downtown Seattle on Friday to protest the U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, blocking off Second Avenue between Madison and Marion streets and snarling traffic.

Roads were cleared at about 8:30 p.m., according to the Seattle Department of Transportation as the protest in front of the Federal Building at Marion Street and Second Avenue started to wrap up.

The more than three hours of demonstration had caused “significant” delays to bus routes 29, 111, 113, 114, 121, 162, 177, 190, 212, 214, 216, 217 and 218.

King County Metro had advised transit riders to use stops north of Madison Street or south of Columbia Street, with services rerouted off Second Avenue, near Marion Street.

Regular services resumed on Second Avenue in downtown shortly after 8:15 p.m.

Transit Alert Update – Significant service delays continue this evening for buses operating in downtown Seattle due to a Public Demonstration — King County Metro Transit Alerts 🚏🚍⚠️ (@kcmetroalerts) June 25, 2022

