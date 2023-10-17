Nearly everything’s ready to begin construction on a 1½-mile stretch of East Marginal Way that, when finished, will bring a safer path for cyclists pedaling in and out of West Seattle and a smoother ride for freight coming and going from the loading docks and rail yards.

But there’s a snag: a set of overgrown and barely used train tracks running parallel to the Sodo-based corridor. To realize the Seattle Department of Transportation’s vision for that stretch, the tracks must be shifted a hundred or so feet to the east.

Doing so, however, has sent SDOT staff into a rabbit hole of century-old agreements with rail companies — whose names have changed over the years — to figure out to whom the rails belong and to find an acceptable option for moving them.

It’s a process that’s stretched on for nearly four years now, resulting in delays to the bike lane and, in combination with a late-arriving water main pipe, has pushed back the overall timeline for the busy road.

“No one’s being obstructionist,” said Megan Hoyt, project manager of the East Marginal Way corridor. “It’s just impossible to figure out.”

Although its circumstances are highly specific, the nearly $40 million East Marginal Way project fits into a larger phenomenon within the city of Seattle, in which dollars take longer to get out the door than SDOT had hoped.

As the city’s nine-year, $930 million voter-approved property tax for transportation projects winds down in 2024 — and as city officials begin pondering what promises they’ll make to voters in a proposed replacement — a premium will be placed this year and next on finishing, or at least showing progress on, the promises of that 2015 ballot measure.

SDOT’s hope is that an agreement with the rail companies will come soon, opening the door for construction to begin in 2024. The project is 100% designed and a contractor, Gary Merlino Construction, has been selected.

The city’s eventual goal is to redo all of East Marginal Way, from the First Avenue South Bridge in Georgetown to its end near the baseball stadium in Sodo, to accommodate heavier freight loads and separated bicycle traffic.

For now, SDOT has only secured funding for the stretch north of Spokane Street and the West Seattle Bridge, from local property taxes, the Port of Seattle and grants from the federal government, including $20 million won in 2021. When finished, there will be a new, two-way protected bike lane, reactive signals and concrete on the roadway more than 15 inches thick, enough for it to last 50 years even with heavy freight traffic.

The stretch is an example of the freight and bicycle community being on the same page. East Marginal Way in its current form pits the two against one another. Weak separation between truck and bike is dangerous for all involved, while the current wavy concrete is unpleasant to ride on and destructive to trucks. Debris from rumbling semis litters the current designated bike paths.

“It is the front driveway to the terminals,” said Geri Poor, regional transportation manager for the Port of Seattle. The Port is contributing $5.5 million to the project as it seeks to make it passable for heavy freight and reduce conflict with bicyclists.

Community outreach and design began in 2016, shortly after voters approved the Move Seattle property tax increase. By 2019, the city was 30% of the way there with its plans, a standard milestone in large public works projects.

The idea has always been to have a two-way lane, mostly on the east side of the road, but with a jog to the west side and the lower West Seattle Bridge.

The city, however, realized there was a problem at South Hanford Street, the busiest intersection along the stretch. A set of tracks spanned the intersection.

For the city to avoid a long and dangerous crossing for cyclists across the mouth of Hanford street, bicyclists would need to make two separate 90-degree crossings over the tracks, a precarious prospect.

“We designed it, but were like, ‘Oh, my gosh, people are not going to do this, they’re just gonna stay on the other side of the tracks,’ ” Hoyt said. That would defeat the purpose of the project. To make it work, the tracks would need to be moved.

SDOT staff set about trying to find the owners. For a full year, BNSF said the tracks weren’t theirs, while Union Pacific said the same.

It turned out the tracks were jointly owned by both, as laid out in a more than 100-year-old franchise agreement with the city of Seattle.

The first site visit with the rail companies was in early 2020 — just before everything locked down for COVID-19. The pandemic slowed progress.

Eventually, the rail companies agreed in principle that it would work to tear up the tracks blocking the future bike lane and reactivate some idle ones just to the east. But so far, no agreement has been signed.

There’s a larger frustration in city government when it comes to dealing with the rail companies. The Fourth Avenue South bridge, which traverses Union Pacific’s Argo Yard, has been waiting on repairs for years. But to complete them, SDOT crews need to work from below, inside the rail yard. Union Pacific has not agreed.

“I’m sure they have a lot of things that they’re dealing with that I’m not aware of,” said Francisca Stefan, deputy director with SDOT. “But you know, there’s so many railroad tracks in the city that everywhere you turn, you’ve got these issues, and it just becomes this time problem.”

In a statement, Union Pacific spokesperson Daryl Bjoraas said, “We generally favor community-enhancing initiatives like the East Marginal Way project, but our top priority is making sure any changes made protect our infrastructure and operations to keep our services running safely and efficiently.”

BNSF did not respond to a request for comment.

Part of the delay on East Marginal Way is because the city was waiting on a water main replacement. If that had been ready, said Hoyt, the city could have pushed the rail companies harder to sign the agreement.

Some of the delays have turned out to be positive: Originally, SDOT was going to build the bike lane first, then repave the freight corridor. Now, with the money from the federal government in hand, the city will do everything at once.

The city had hoped to begin construction on East Marginal Way in 2022, then 2023. Now, the hope is to start early next year, with an end date of 2026.

SDOT is giving the rail companies a “blinking red deadline,” Hoyt said. “We’ve been talking about this for years and are just trying to light a fire.”