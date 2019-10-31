Tolling will begin in the Highway 99 tunnel Saturday, Nov. 9, nine months after it opened.

Rates will vary by time of day, ranging from $1 each direction in overnight hours to $1.50 for the morning commute and $2.25 at the peak afternoon commute.

Private transit and registered van pools will ride for free, but carpoolers will pay the toll.

