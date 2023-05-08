The northbound Highway 99 onramp from the West Seattle Bridge is to reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday, less than a week after crews discovered a 5-foot-by-4-foot hole in the concrete and closed it to traffic.

The Washington State Department of Transportation initially estimated it would take 10 days to repair the roadway, but warmer temperatures helped to speed the new concrete’s curing, said James Poling, WSDOT’s northwest region communications manager. Lab tests conducted on samples of the concrete showed it would be safe to hold traffic by Tuesday morning.

A team from the Seattle Department of Transportation discovered the massive hole Tuesday night, opting to close it to traffic despite the ramp being property of the state. WSDOT crews took over later that evening and performed inspections Wednesday morning.

Workers spent a day and a half chipping away at the degraded concrete around the hole, before pouring the new concrete Saturday.

The ramp carried around 14,000 vehicles a day in 2019.

Last year, a hole opened up around 100 feet from the most recent one. Still, the structure passed its last inspection in August 2022 — receiving a “fair” rating — and was not previously on the state’s list of bridges that need replacing. Nothing about the ramp set off any red flags that could have been addressed during the West Seattle Bridge’s extended closure.

The state will now monitor the bridge deck more closely, although Poling said other state bridges are still considered to be in worse condition and take priority.