Highway 99 has re-opened through Seattle, a day ahead of schedule.

The highway was scheduled to be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for the Alaskan Way Viaduct’s semi-annual inspection. Engineers with the Washington State Department of Transportation completed the inspection late Saturday afternoon.

It could end up being the viaduct’s last inspection, as its replacement, the Highway 99 tunnel, could open as soon as this fall. The viaduct will close this fall and be demolished in 2019, after the new tunnel opens.