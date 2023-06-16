Travelers will be blocked all weekend from using Montlake Boulevard across Highway 520, while crews build utility and drainage lines for the interchange’s massive concrete lid.

The shutdown extends from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. All highway ramps to and from the Montlake area will close, similar to a work detour two weekends ago, said the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Highway 520 remains open for through travel across Lake Washington between Interstate 5 and the Eastside. The exit from westbound 520 to East Roanoke Street will reopen Saturday after weeks of construction shutdowns.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will still be able to cross over 520, while the Montlake Bridge remains open for walk-bike users. Drivers in the adjacent residential neighborhood will have also access to the drawbridge for trips north.

For cars and buses going south beyond Montlake Cut, the detour route requires turning back at Northeast Pacific Street next to Husky Stadium, to cross the ship canal somewhere else.

King County Metro Transit warns of 15-minute delays or longer. Montlake Bridge routes 43 and 48, will divert to University Bridge for their Capitol Hill connections. Cross-lake routes 255, 271 and 542, that normally use the Montlake/520 ramps, must detour to I-5 and backtrack on Northeast 45th Street toward the University District, said Metro spokesperson Jeff Switzer.

WSDOT estimates 130,000 weekend drivers will need to change their plans. State officials also warn that anybody who exits from I-5 toward eastbound Highway 520 will have to continue past the blocked Montlake exits and pay a bridge toll.

People can travel under the blockage to Capitol Hill and downtown via Sound Transit light rail. The 1 Line will provide normal service with trains every 10 minutes most weekend hours, to include its Montlake-area stop at University of Washington Station. Trackwork will reduce north-Seattle service to 24-minute frequency this weekend between Northgate, Roosevelt, U District and UW stations before 9 a.m. and after 9 p.m.

After the weekend lid job, Montlake Boulevard East will be narrowed to one lane each direction, from Monday to Friday, causing all-day slowdowns.

The 3-acre lid, to open by early next year, will provide a bus station along with trees and walk-bike paths over the freeway, which is undergoing a two-decade, $5.1 billion rebuild.