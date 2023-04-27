Drivers traveling westbound on Highway 520 at Montlake Boulevard should expect delays in the area after a rollover collision Thursday morning.

All westbound lanes have reopened after a brief closure as crews worked to clear traffic after the crash blocked all lanes, WSDOT said shortly after 11 a.m.

Traffic was being diverted off to 92nd Avenue in Clyde Hill. The closures at 92nd are also open, WSDOT said.

🚨HAPPENING NOW🚨



We have ALL lanes on SR 520 westbound at Montlake Blvd in #Seattle blocked for a rollover collision.



AVOID the area and use alternate routes.



We will be clearing traffic off the exit ramp to Montlake when we can safely do so. We appreciate your patience. https://t.co/Ns0gH22j2K pic.twitter.com/im04pB3M6P — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) April 27, 2023

Details about the collision were not immediately available.

