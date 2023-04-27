Drivers traveling westbound on Highway 520 at Montlake Boulevard should expect delays in the area after a rollover collision Thursday morning.
All westbound lanes have reopened after a brief closure as crews worked to clear traffic after the crash blocked all lanes, WSDOT said shortly after 11 a.m.
Traffic was being diverted off to 92nd Avenue in Clyde Hill. The closures at 92nd are also open, WSDOT said.
Details about the collision were not immediately available.
Check back for updates.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.