The Highway 520 bridge will close this weekend so crews can pave and relocate utilities at the Montlake interchange.

Eastbound traffic will be blocked from Montlake Boulevard in Seattle across Lake Washington to 92nd Avenue Northeast at Clyde Hill. Westbound traffic is blocked from Clyde Hill to Interstate 5. The walk-bike trail will stay open.

The closure, from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, will aggravate a Sound Transit closure of five Seattle stations to fix sinking rails and downtown tunnel components.

Mariners fans should plan how to reach T-Mobile Park for games against Baltimore, at 6:40 p.m. Saturday, and 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Sounder game-day trains will run Sunday, according to soundtransit.org.