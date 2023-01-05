Both directions of Highway 520 between Interstate 5 and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill will be closed to car traffic over the weekend as part of the $455 million Montlake Project in Seattle.

The 520 trail, for people walking or rolling, will remain open.

The closure will last from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday — which means drivers headed to watch the Seahawks on Sunday should either detour to Interstate 90 or consider hopping on their bike over the 520 bridge.

During the closure, work crews will install 42 support beams over the highway in Seattle as part of the massive effort to lid the state route in the Montlake neighborhood, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in a news release. The beams are among the last to be placed; 144 have already been installed.

In the months ahead, more girders will be placed just to the east of the lid for a new bike and pedestrian bridge connecting Lake Washington boulevard to East Montlake Park.