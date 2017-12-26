The trail connecting Seattle to the Eastside is separated from car traffic and has five scenic rest stops.

The Highway 520 floating bridge opened to bicyclists and pedestrians last week, one day ahead of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s (WSDOT) self-imposed deadline.

WSDOT had long said the 14-foot-wide trail between Medina and Montlake would open in fall 2017, and, indeed, it opened on the very last day of fall, Dec. 20. The trail connecting Seattle to the Eastside is separated from car traffic and has five scenic rest stops.

The last phase of the $4.6 billion 520 Bridge replacement project, featuring a new Portage Bay bridge and a new interchange and highway lids in Montlake, could last until 2023.