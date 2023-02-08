Highway 2 closed in both directions near Leavenworth due to a collision Wednesday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
The highway is closed from milepost 85 at Coles Corner to milepost 99 just west of Leavenworth, WSDOT said.
There is no estimated time for reopening and no detour available.
Traction tires are required on Highway 2 through Stevens Pass, and the roadway has compact snow and ice, according to WSDOT.
