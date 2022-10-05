Highway 2 closed on Wednesday at 10 a.m. to allow crews to remove a hazardous tree damaged by the Bolt Creek Fire, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The road is scheduled to reopen at 6 p.m.

NOW CLOSED: Crews closed US 2 at 10AM this morning, however, we had to adjust the closure points and the road is closed from MP 42-50. If we are able to move the closure point once crews finish work in a given area, we will do that and update you here. https://t.co/0MidlpIf9h — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) October 5, 2022

The highway will be closed from mile markers 44 to 50. No detour will be available.

The extended closure is to allow for work that the Western Washington Incident Management Team hopes will limit the need for additional closures in the future.

“However, additional periodic flare-ups, material rolling near the road, or hazardous trees on or along the road may force temporary short closures or reroutes,” the team said.

The Bolt Creek fire started Sept. 10 just north of Skykomish. The fire is now more than 12,000 acres and about 36% contained. All evacuations have been lifted and two other wildfires in the area have been contributing toward smoke in the area, according to the Incident Management Team.