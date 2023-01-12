Highway 2 is closed in both directions east of Stevens Pass due to avalanche concerns, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation early Thursday.

The highway is closed at Tumwater Canyon, from milepost 84.5 near Coles Corner to the west end of Leavenworth at milepost 99.

Stevens: Snowing. – There is compact snow slush & ice on roadway.



US 2 is closed east of Stevens Pass both directions at MP 84.5 near Coles Corner through Tumwater Canyon to west end of Leavenworth at MP 99 due to aval https://t.co/G1LvtX17gA — WSDOT Passes (@wsdot_passes) January 12, 2023

A detour is available using Highway 207 and the Chumstick Highway. No vehicles over 26,000 pounds are allowed on the detour, according to WSDOT.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

Avalanche control is scheduled for Stevens Pass at 8 a.m. Thursday, and cleanup can take up to 2 hours, WSDOT said.

With compact snow, slush and ice on Highway 2, traction tires are advised for travelers.

The closure comes as an atmospheric river saturates the Seattle area, with heavy rain delivering moderate to heavy snowfall over the Cascades on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Multiple rounds of “large, natural avalanches will be likely,” with high avalanche danger in the Cascades from King County to the Canadian border, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.

“A storm will bring around 2 inches of water during the day, and freezing levels will slowly rise so that heavier snow or rain will fall on top of the underlying lighter snow, causing an unstable snowpack,” NWAC wrote online.