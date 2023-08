Both directions of Highway 2 are blocked just east of Index due to a crash, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

UPDATE: Both directions on US 2 just east of Index are blocked due to collision. State Patrol is on scene.



Expect delays and seek alternate routes if possible. https://t.co/7eg0VgYbif pic.twitter.com/9K8dFqPDRY — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 28, 2023

There is no estimated time for reopening, and drivers should expect delays and seek alternate routes, WSDOT said.

Washington State Patrol is also responding to the crash.