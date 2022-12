Highway 2 at Mann Road in Sultan, Snohomish County, reopened Wednesday night after a car hit a utility poll, closing all lanes, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

No visual, but here's a map showing the location of the incident fully blocking both directions of US 2 at Mann Rd in Sultan. @snocounty pic.twitter.com/qTMzX4JgP4 — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 15, 2022

The highway was closed in both directions for about 45 minutes, and drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.