Officials are warning commuters of an hourslong traffic delay on Highway 167 in Algona Friday afternoon as a semitruck flipped on its side is blocking all northbound lanes.

The Washington Department of Transportation said the southbound HOV lane is also closed for emergency response vehicles after the collision, also involving a pickup truck, occurred shortly after 1 p.m near Ellingson Road.

The driver of the semi was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI, said Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson. Images shared by State Patrol show the cab of the semi crushed against the concrete median.

Four people were treated for injuries, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority. No other details, including an estimated time for reopening, were immediately available.

Drivers should seek alternate routes and avoid the area.