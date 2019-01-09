The Alaskan Way Viaduct closes for good Jan. 11, and the new Highway 99 tunnel won't open for another three weeks. The Seattle Squeeze will strain commutes and other travel, but here are some resources to help you navigate.

Transportation officials are warning of jammed roads, crowded buses and full trains when the Alaskan Way Viaduct closes permanently on Friday, Jan. 11, and the new Highway 99 replacement tunnel doesn’t open for another three weeks, as construction crews connect existing roads to the tunnel.

Government agencies and private businesses have a number of resources to help you find the quickest route — or at least avoid the worse one — as you move around town.

For drivers

For transit users

OneBusAway provides bus riders real-time updates on their route.

The Transit App will tell you when your next bus or train will show up, where to find a car available to rent and has recently added shareable bikes to their menu.

Sound Transit’s Trip Planner and King County Metro’s Trip Planner let riders put in starting points and destinations and search for public transportation options.

An app-based on-demand van service called Ride 2 will take travelers between West Seattle’s Alaska Junction and the Water Taxi dock at Seacrest Park.

For ride services, carpooling

General information

This list will be updated as new tools and resources develop.