Saturday’s Women’s March is predicted to attract thousands of politically engaged people to Capitol Hill and downtown Seattle, and create bedlam for traffic.

Expect crowding and delays that come with an event this size: Bring food and water. Wear comfortable shoes. Prepare for rain.

The event starts at 10 a.m. at Cal Anderson Park and ends at Seattle Center.

Here’s a guide to navigating to the march and through the city to avoid gridlock.

Transit

The organizers of the march encourage participants to use public transportation.

Commuters can take the light rail to the Capitol Hill station and walk to Cal Anderson Park. Light rail is available from 15 other stations between the University of Washington and Angle Lake.

The King County Metro bus routes 8, 10, 11, 12, 31, 32, 43, 44, 45, 47, 48, 49, 60, 65, 67, 71, 73, 75, 271, 372 will serve Capitol Hill or the University of Washington light-rail station, according to Metro’s website. Sound Transit Express Route 512 will terminate at the Westlake Station.

Both Metro and Sound Transit services plan to operate extra buses on routes as needed to help with congestion. Metro will deploy supplemental buses for 8, 41, 44, 101, 150, 255 and RapidRide C, D, and E Lines, and Sound Transit will provide more buses for routes 512, 550, 554, according to its website. Additional buses for Pierce County riders will also be available.

A regular Saturday schedule will be in effect, but updates and revisions to routes will be posted through transit alerts and Metro’s Service Advisories page.

The additional buses do not have a set schedule and will not appear in Metro’s online Trip Planner or OneBusAway mobile application.

Metro will also provide shuttles from Seattle Center, where the march ends, to downtown in additional to regular bus service. The shuttles will be located on the west side of Seattle Center.

Driving and parking

From 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, maintenance crews for the Washington state Department of Transportation will perform intermittent lane closures on westbound Highway 520 between the floating bridge and Interstate 5. At least one lane will remain open, but drivers are encouraged to use I-90 to avoid delays.

Light-rail construction crews will close ramps from I-90 to northbound Bellevue Way Southeast, but keep open lanes going south on Bellevue Way Southeast as well as access to eastbound and westbound I-90.

During the march, Fourth Avenue will close north of Pike Street.

Other ways to get there

Charter buses will pick up passengers at 8 a.m. from the Sammamish and the Issaquah Transit Center and transport them to the march.

Tickets are $25 each. Refunds are not available, but tickets may be transferred.

Registration is available at SignUpGenius.com.

Security

Seattle Police will follow the march from Cal Anderson Park to Seattle Center. Officers will be stationed at various intersections to help direct traffic.

Other events this weekend at KeyArena, the Washington state Convention Center and Hec Edmundson Pavilion at the University of Washington may add to the bottleneck.