Late-summer construction will close five miles of Interstate 405 in North Renton this weekend, while out in West Seattle, drivers heading to southbound Interstate 5 must detour.

Meanwhile, Sound Transit will continue to run the 1 Line at a reduced schedule of 20 minutes between trains, which are single-tracking around platform repairs at Othello and Rainier Beach stations through Sept. 17.

These disruptions will complicate travel when the Huskies football team hosts Tulsa at 2 p.m. Saturday, and the Seahawks compete against the L.A. Rams at 1:25 p.m. Sunday.

The I-405 closure in both directions lasts from 11 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday, between the Highway 900/Sunset Boulevard interchange and the Coal Creek Parkway interchange. Washington State Department of Transportation contractors will be shifting both directions of I-405, for a total six lanes, into a new overpass at the Northeast 44th Street interchange in Renton.

The speed limit will be 60 mph when the freeway reopens, project spokesperson Craig Smiley said. The shared overpass will eventually become the permanent northbound structure in 2025, after a southbound span is built, and Northeast 44th Street (gateway to the Seahawks training facility) moved down to the surface.

This weekend’s shutdown, affecting 400,000 drivers, follows a mid-August I-405 closure when crews dug a trench across the freeway, to install a fish-passage culvert.

As before, the official detour runs through Coal Creek Parkway in Newcastle, where most drivers stayed away, and the trips varied from 20 to 45 minutes in the August shutdown, Smiley said.

This work is part of a bigger $705 million program to add one lane each direction between Renton and Bellevue. The final layout will be two general-traffic lanes and two high-occupancy or toll lanes in each direction, plus a few more exit-only lanes.

Over in Seattle, WSDOT will barricade the ramps from both elevated and surface South Spokane Street to southbound Interstate 5, to fill potholes and replace damaged concrete slabs, one of 17 bridges being repaired between Federal Way and Blaine. The shutdown, affecting traffic in the West Seattle Bridge corridor, is scheduled from 10 p.m. Friday until 8 a.m. Sunday, so ramps reopen before the Seahawks game.

Along I-5, the southbound and express lanes exits to Mercer Street will close all weekend from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, the first of four consecutive weekend blockages. Crews are building a high-occupancy express lane from Highway 520 to Mercer Street.

And on the surface, the Seattle Slam youth 3-on-3 basketball tournament will take over a couple blocks of Fifth Avenue, on 10 courts between Denny Way and Wall Street, both Saturday and Sunday.

The Bainbridge-to-Seattle state ferry route will be limited to one vessel, and accept walk-on passengers only until Sept. 13 during terminal renovations at Bainbridge. Drivers can detour to the Tacoma Narrows Bridge, or try the Kingston-Edmonds ferry where extra trips will sometimes be provided.