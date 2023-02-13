Snoqualmie Pass closed Monday night due to heavy snowfall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Shortly after 5:30 p.m., eastbound travel at milepost 34 on Interstate 90 near North Bend closed due to extreme winter weather that resulted in several spinouts. Drivers were advised to turn around if possible and wait out the storm at North Bend, as the snow and low visibility impacted travelers going east more than those in the westbound lanes.
On the other side of the pass, westbound traffic is closed at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 85 near Cle Elum and milepost 71 near Easton.
The Department of Transportation gave no estimated time for reopening, only saying it would be “an extended closure.”
Traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited on Stevens and Blewett passes.
