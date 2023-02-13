Snoqualmie Pass closed Monday night due to heavy snowfall, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Crews are working to remove several spinouts EB. This is going to take some time. If you are waiting out the closure at MP 33, best bet would be to try and turn around and wait it out in North Bend. pic.twitter.com/iyN4xOILKB — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) February 14, 2023

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., eastbound travel at milepost 34 on Interstate 90 near North Bend closed due to extreme winter weather that resulted in several spinouts. Drivers were advised to turn around if possible and wait out the storm at North Bend, as the snow and low visibility impacted travelers going east more than those in the westbound lanes.

On the other side of the pass, westbound traffic is closed at milepost 106 near Ellensburg, milepost 85 near Cle Elum and milepost 71 near Easton.

The Department of Transportation gave no estimated time for reopening, only saying it would be “an extended closure.”

Traction tires are advised and oversized vehicles are prohibited on Stevens and Blewett passes.